PRISAM salutes MANEB for timely release of MSCE examination results

Private Schools Owners Association of Malawi (PRISAM) has commended the Ministry of Education via the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) for the timely release of the 2023 Malawi School Certificate of Education Examination Results.

PRISAM Vice President, Patricia Chisi, said parents and guardians have been given an opportunity to make informed decisions on their children and dependents.

“I want to commend the government for the timely release of MSCE Examination results. When examinations are released late most parents struggle to make adjustments. In this case, there’s room for preparation for the next step as regards the education of their children,” said Chisi.

On 13 September, Maneb Executive Director, Professor Dorothy Nampota, announced that out of the 154,132 candidates who sat for the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) Examination, 83,846 passed, representing a 54.40 percent pass rate