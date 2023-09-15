spot_img
Friday, September 15, 2023
ORDER FROM ABOVE:  Police re-arrest human rights activist Bon Kalindo

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Police in Lilongwe have re-arrested controversial political and human rights activist Bon Kalindo.

He has been re-arrested few minutes ago as he was coming out of Lilongwe Magistrate Court where there was an inter parte hearing for his earlier warrant of arrest.

According to Nation Online, Police officers from Area 30 who have arrested Kalindo say the fresh warrant related to Kalindo not honouring his bail conditions in another case.

Kalindo’s lawyer Stanley Chirwa has told Nation Online that what has happened is unprocedural.

“But as a matter of procedure that is not supposed to happen.  My client was supposed to be called to court or to be summoned because he was on bail on same charge on which the police have obtained another warrant of arrest for him,” said Chirwa a quoted by Nation Online

The arrest comes barely days after Kalindo and activists organized massive anti-president Dr. Lazarus Chakwera demonstrations in Lilongwe.

