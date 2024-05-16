spot_img
16.6 C
New York
Thursday, May 16, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Malawi is favoured to have APM, he is a rare breed

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Bashir Al Bashir


Kwatuluka advert ya law degree kuchanco, requirements; credit in the first year, or have a valid degree. Law, kumalawi, not for every Jim and Jack.

Apply for a Masters at Yale University with a Malawian degree amakana, akuti they don’t recognise our esteemed degrees, so you must have a masters to apply for masters, or you have honours to get into masters, tough one. Very tough.

Now, this man, got a law degree from University of London, masters and PhD from Yale University, at 28 years, he was a PhD holder wa law. That’s an extreme achievement in those ages. Rare genius.

He has taught in very prestigious institutions like Haile Selassie University, Makerere University, Washington University among others. Ukuku sikulowa mphwepa, sizongoti uli ndi PhD akutenga, these are elite universities, for the brains.

Ndimati when engaging someone, learn their background first, zimathandiza, kuli ena zinthu zoti enafe titha kuganiza kwamwezi, iwowo 1 hour apeza yankho, APM breed, kuyankhula kamodzi koma kuyankha daily, kwangolowa chiwewe sopano, nsanja ya babulo, if we counted our blessing, APM should be one, we are favoured.

Previous article
Malawi AG Thabo Chakaka urges African Countries to embrace arbitration
Next article
MERP’s 10,900 classrooms construction on track
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc