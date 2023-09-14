Maranatha Academy celebrates 98 percent pass rate

KAONGA: Maranatha Academy has done very well

Blantyre, September 14, Malawi voice: Authorities at one of Malawi’s leading learning institutions, Maranatha Academy, say they are excited that the school has done well in the just released 2023 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams.

The development follows the release of 2023 MSCE results on Wednesday 13 September where MANEB executive director Dorothy Nampota said out of the 154,132 who sat the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams 83,846 have passed, representing a 54.40 percent pass rate.

Briefing the journalists in Blantyre on Thursday Maranatha Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga said Maranatha has again performed well this year, with a 98 percent pass rate, of which two students scooped 7 points.

“Maranatha Academy has done very well, over 700 candidates have passed 2023 MSCE exams which is 98 percent pass rate. We don’t select who, would join us, in other words we can say, we take leftovers, so this result should not be looked down upon, we are very happy.

“For this success to come, we always encourage our students in various ways. We do motivate them and this secret plus our experienced teachers, it’s obvious, we deserve the good news and the nation should as well expect more from us,” said Kaonga.

However Kaonga has expressed reservations about why the school is not found in the top ten of the best-performing schools in the just released Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination results.

“I’m very much concerned that there are some schools , they are just having 17, 28 students there are on the top ten , I don’t know which criteria they were using and on top of that most of the schools in top ten are not having a single digit student ,” he said

He further urged Malawians to stop hating Maranatha, considering that the school is significantly contributing to the country’s education.

“People shouldn’t hate Maranatha, send your kids to Maranatha so that you can see the impact of the school and how the school is helping to develop the country,” he said