Malawians celebrate Moyenda Mutharikas’ rare feat, say she has put Malawi on global map

Hundreds of Malawians have stormed the social media celebrating a rare feat achieved by American lawyer of Malawi Origin Moyenda Mutharika Knapp saying she has put Malawi on the map.

Moyenda Mutharika Knapp, has been shortlisted among the top 100 black American attorneys by the National Black Lawyers, an elite network of legal experts in the United States who are selected based on their success and influence based for providing excellent legal representation in their respective practice areas.

According to the National Black Lawyers website https://nbltop100.org. The daughter to former President Peter Mutharika, Moyenda has made it to the 100 Top Black American Lawyers in the USA.

She is an attorney with in-house and law firm experience with experience handling employer side employment law, commercial litigation, and ERISA long term disability matters.

Among other things, Moyenda Knapp has represented employers in employment law matters; plans, administrators, and employers in ERISA long term disability lawsuits; and companies in business disputes.

In an interview with our publication, the former Malawi’s leader daughter said she has over the years defended employers in employment discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination cases in state and federal courts and before administrative agencies, such as the Illinois Department of Human Rights, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and that based on her performance, she thinks that has helped her to be enlisted among the top 100 Black Lawyers in the USA.

The US-Based Malawian barrister has been an adjunct professor at Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, where she teaches two courses: Trial Advocacy and Civil Discovery since 2005.

She is admitted in Illinois,U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, including the Trial Bar, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, U. S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, U. S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin, Washington, DC (Inactive but in good standing),Massachusetts (Retired but in good standing)