spot_img
spot_img
26.5 C
New York
Thursday, September 14, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Maneb releases 2023 MSCE exam results…PDF available here!

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) in conjunction with the Ministry of Education has released 2023 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination results.

According to MANEB Executive Director Professor Dorothy Nampota , out of the 154,132 candidates who sat for the examination, 83, 846 have passed, representing a 54.40 percent pass rate, a drop from about 58.44 percent last year. 

She has disclosed this during a joint press briefing with Deputy Minister of Education Nancy Mdooko in Lilongwe.

They say the results will not be uploaded on social media platforms to avoid infringing on the privacy of candidates. 

“This is the fourth year we have administered leakage free examination,” added Mdooko.

…..Keep refreshing the page we will upload the pass list and grades soon!!

Previous article
THE QUEST FOR FAIRNESS: Civil Society’s Reflections on Selective Justice in Corruption Combat
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc