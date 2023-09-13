Maneb releases 2023 MSCE exam results…PDF available here!

The Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) in conjunction with the Ministry of Education has released 2023 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination results.

According to MANEB Executive Director Professor Dorothy Nampota , out of the 154,132 candidates who sat for the examination, 83, 846 have passed, representing a 54.40 percent pass rate, a drop from about 58.44 percent last year.

She has disclosed this during a joint press briefing with Deputy Minister of Education Nancy Mdooko in Lilongwe.

They say the results will not be uploaded on social media platforms to avoid infringing on the privacy of candidates.

“This is the fourth year we have administered leakage free examination,” added Mdooko.

