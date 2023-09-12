CSOs cry for encroached, depleted Njamba Park

Nyirenda: We should reinstate the old ownership of the park

By Lovemore Khomo

Civil Society Organisation’s (CSOs) have spoken with one voice to save the encroached and depleted Njamba Park in Blantyre.

Sustainable Development Initiative (SDI) and the Association of the Environmental Journalists (AEJ) under the umbrella of Coordination Union for the Rehabilitation of Environment (CURE) raised an alarm during the recent visit to the site.

Njamba Park is the largest green park in Blantyre City and it’s existence of such green park resonates with the requirements of the global Sustainable Development Goal No. 11, which is stated as ‘Sustainable Cities and Communities’ which measures, involves creating green public spaces.

In a statement, Board Chairperson for Coordination Union for the Rehabilitation of Environment (CURE), Maynard Nyirenda explained that green spaces in cities and urban areas mitigate the effects of air, noise and water pollution, and can reduce a phenomenon known as the urban heat island effect, which refers to heat trapped in built-up areas.

“Urban heat island effect appears in towns and cities as a result of human activities together with greenhouse gas emissions which are also mitigated through absorption of CO2. Other benefits include preservation of biodiversity and nature conservation.” said Nyirenda.

This call comes when Njamba Park has been under a serious threat of indiscriminate tree cutting which happens even during day-light.

Encroachers found fetching firewood

In addition, Nyirenda said after they enquired from the Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) officials staying closer to the park, dismissed the land holding title but referred them to the Department of Lands which transferred the ownership to Ministry of Sports for construction of Sporting facilities that was announced in 2017.

MHC stated that during the time the park was under its jurisdiction, it was well protected and managed.

“Upon enquiry from the Regional Lands Office (South), the Regional Lands Officer stated lack of resources to protect the park had contributed to the current state.” He added.

CSOs under the umbrella of CURE have called for sensitization of the general public about the serious concerns about the degradation of the park, duty bearers to take immediate action to reserse the trend of degradation of the park, and resolve the issue of ownership of the park among the concerned public authorities, among others.