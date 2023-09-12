More trouble for Jussab family, police after mother for ‘hot car’

Kauser Salim Jussab in trouble

Police in Blantyre are investigating Kauser Salim Jussab over a car suspected to be hot, and the suspect is a mother to on the run businessmen Mohamed Shabir Salim Jussab and Humair Salim Mahomed Sidik Jussab, wanted by police for multiple criminal charges.

Police, under Anti-Motor Car Theft Department based at South West Region Police, have been hunting for Kauser in connection to information they have that her Mercedes Benz, registration number HENN4 is a stolen car.

Our sources at South West Region Police disclosed that officers went to Fasa Factory in Mapanga a couple of weeks ago, owned by her family, looking for her and the car, but they did not find her and the car.

“Investigations are ongoing. It is our expectation that she would surrender herself here because we left a message,” said one source.

Meanwhile, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) is also tightening a noose on Kauser’s son, Shabir, after his Limbe-based company, RR Trading, reportedly evaded duty on K50 million worth of school uniforms supplied to St. Andrews International Primary School in Blantyre.

On the other hand, St. Andrews has said it was not aware of issues surrounding RR Trading that it evaded duty, adding the school was only waiting to be informed of what it is required to be paid to the revenue collecting body.

Shabir is embroiled in a number of criminal offences and is on the run for months now, with warrants of arrests hanging on his head.

Humair: On police wanted list

MRA disclosed it was gathering evidence on the duty evasion matter involving RR Trading.

St. Andrews International Primary School admitted RR Trading supplied them with uniforms, but were not aware about the duty evasion issues.

The family of Jussab is being implicated in numerous scams immediately after Shabir left Malawi for Saudi Arabia.

MRA sources earlier also disclosed that businessman Humair, a young brother to Shabir, lied to authorities at the tax-collecting body on a hot car he brought in Malawi that he was a student returning home from school in South Africa to evade paying duty.

MRA sources said the businessman used special exemptions MRA offer for certain individuals to evade the duty.

“Through our ongoing investigations, in collaboration with police, we have discovered that duty was not paid for this car in question, BZ 1382, VW double cab. We know it was being repaired at a garage in Blantyre, Fernando Motors. We have taken special interest and we are investigating the matter further.

“The unfortunate part is that we have learnt that the person in question [Humair Jussab] is not in the country and police are also looking for him on other criminal charges in connection to the same car,” an officer disclosed earlier.

Shabir: Also wanted by police

Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Blantyre recently issued a warrant of arrest against Humair over the car.

This is after Interpol joined by Malawi Police Service, managed to trace the car at the garage.

Shabir is also suspected to be on the run after another warrant of arrest was also issued against him earlier for alleged cyber harassment offences.

The warrant of arrest issued against Humair requires investigators from Blantyre Police Station who applied for it to hunt the suspect and bring him before the court.

“This is to authorise and require you to enter into upon and arrest the said suspect, and if arrested, to take possession of the said suspect and produce the same forthwith before this court,” reads the warrant of arrest in part.

The warrant explains the offence is suspected to have occurred on December 15 2022 when the suspect brought the car into Malawi dishonestly.

MPS investigators carried out an operation in selected districts that included Blantyre and Mangochi.

The Interpol recovered four vehicles, including this Amarok VW registered in Humair’s name.