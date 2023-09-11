Old Mutual Launches 2023 Bridal Shower Financial Education Campaign

Old Mutual Malawi has launched 2023 bridal shower financial education campaign which aims at equipping new couples with financial management skills.

Old Mutual Financial Education Manager, Benard Chiluzi said the campaign will also see new couples starting their marriage life with strong financial foundation.

According to Chiluzi, couples are free to book Old Mutual to offer financial tips and advice during their bridal show ceremonies.

Recently, the Financial Education Manager Chiluzi and Old Mutual team attended bridal shower of Lywell and Nollah.

At the colorful bridal shower ceremony, Chiluzi offered invaluable financial advice to the newlywed couple and the attentive audience.

In open communication,He stressed the importance of open and honest communication as the cornerstone of a successful financial journey.

Chiluzi then encouraged the new couple to openly discuss their financial goals, priorities, and spending habits.

Creating a joint budget that aligns with their shared aspirations, he noted, is a powerful step towards financial unity.

He further tipped the couple on the need to live below their means, building an emergency fund, setting financial goals, saving for retirement and prioritizing debt among others.

In summary, Chiluzi reminded the gathering at the shower that: financial stability is a journey, not a destination.

“By adhering to these principles and working together, newlywed couples can build a solid financial foundation that supports their dreams and aspirations.

“With a bright financial future ahead, they can achieve their goals and establish lasting financial security,” said Chiluzi.

Since 2012, Old Mutual pioneered providing Financial Education in bridal showers and multiple couples have benefited from the initiative.

Old Mutual Limited (OML) is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key markets in 14 countries.