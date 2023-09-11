Maczale Academy; probably the best boarding school in Mzuzu

…Registration in progress, limited space available

If you wish to enroll your children in the best boarding school in the northern region then, Maczale Academy is here to offer high-quality boarding facility and education to learners in the country.

Maczale Academy, which is one of the leading boarding schools in the country, is located after Dunduzu Road Block along M1 road between Mzuzu and Ekwendeni.

The school state-of-the-art academy has modern hostels with beds and comfortable mattress, new classes with good desks suitable for both male and female learners. The school also offers free computer lessons to students.

Research shows that eating healthy meals have been linked to higher grades, better memory and alertness, and faster information processing as such the school offers balanced diet to leaners.

“Truth is we are the best boarding school; imagine the diet of fish, beef. Eggs, beans just to mention a few,”

During weekends and public holidays the students at the facility are treated with full entertainment which includes DStv among others.

School fee at the school is very affordable; MK 50,000 for day scholars, MK110, OOO for day scholars with school minibus and MK150, 000 boarding fee which can be paid in cash or installments.

The school opens today September 11, 2023 for the 2023-2024 school calendars and registration is currently underway with limited space available; and registration fee is pegged at MK10, 000 only.

For more contact the school on the following number +265884274169 or +265992526925 or via the following postal address Maczale Academy, P.O.BOX 1283, Mzuzu.

Maczale academy, with well experienced and dedicated teachers, has a history of 100% percent in both Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) and Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.