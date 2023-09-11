spot_img
spot_img
24.9 C
New York
Monday, September 11, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Court Snubs Prophet Bushiri

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has rejected an application by Prophet Shepard Bushiri and his wife Mary to have the entire extradition request by South Africa to be dismissed.

In his ruling today, Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Chimwaza said the application by the Bushiris was premature as no document had been tendered as evidence in court yet.

However, the court has agreed with the Bushiris that the documents which the South African authorities want to use as evidence were not duly authenticated hence may not be admissible. 

The court has since adjourned the matter to 10 October when the state will parade a witness from South Africa.-ZBS

Previous article
Police arrest leader of opposition
Next article
Malawian NGO to fight for Men’s Rights to access their Children after Divorce
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc