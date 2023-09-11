Court Snubs Prophet Bushiri

Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has rejected an application by Prophet Shepard Bushiri and his wife Mary to have the entire extradition request by South Africa to be dismissed.

In his ruling today, Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Chimwaza said the application by the Bushiris was premature as no document had been tendered as evidence in court yet.

However, the court has agreed with the Bushiris that the documents which the South African authorities want to use as evidence were not duly authenticated hence may not be admissible.

The court has since adjourned the matter to 10 October when the state will parade a witness from South Africa.-ZBS