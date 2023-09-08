STOP PRESS: Thyolo Secondary School Student to drop-out from school due to lack of MK120, 000 for school fees

As schools will be opening for first term on Monday, a 15-year-old form 2 student at Thyolo Secondary School identified as Mphatso Wello from Mpaso Village in the Area of Traditional Authority (TA) Bvumbwe in the district is at risk of dropping-out of school as he lacks K120,000 for school fees and other necessities.

In an interview with Mphatso’s mother Tereza said she has no money to support her child saying she sold all her belongs including clothes, chickens and goats to pay for Mphatso’s form 1 school fees and now she has literally nothing left with her hence appealing for support from well-wishers.

“MK120, OOO ndikayitenge kwani mphawi ngati ine? (Am a poor single mother, where do you expect me to get MK120, 000 for school fees),” said Tereza, a single jobless mother with a huge responsibility on her head.

On his part Mphatso said: “Ndikufuna anthu akufuna andithandize ndi makope, chikwama komanso fees (I want well-wishers to support me with school fees and learning materials such as note books).”

Mphatso’s mother can be reached through the following numbers +265997658023 or +265883951055.

It is an open secret that Malawi government and other developing partners have a lot of work to do in as far as assisting underprivileged children in need of support for their education is concerned.

Nearly every minute, some needy students from secondary and tertiary schools are seen knocking at doors of government offices, organizations and various media houses across the country seeking for support.