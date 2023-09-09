Nankhumwa speaks on the general architecture of Malawi economy, talks tough on corruption

Opposition leader in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa says he has the panacea for Malawi’s socioeconomic problems.

In this interview with the Nation Publication he premises to a crackdown on corruption, pursue industrialization drive, balancing fiscal and monetary policies, invest in irrigation, restoring human rights and dignity as enshrined in the constitution, women and youth empowerment, deepening cooperation with donors, allowing himself to be surrounded with economic thinks tanks to drive his economic agenda among others.

1- Q: As Leader of Opposition in Parliament, what are you offering as an ‘alternative’ leader of this country?

A: There are a lot of textbook definitions of Leader of Opposition, but as an alternative leader for the country the scope of what I am offering is high and overreaching. It goes beyond what is printed in textbooks.

It is now common knowledge even to a toddler that the MCP government under the leadership of President Lazarus Chakwera has significantly floundered in almost every department and sector. The mis-steps have just been colossal that it can take us the whole day to mention them one by one. It is clear this administration has completely lost its bearings. It is like a ghost administration.

As a country, we face significant challenges. The MCP led government has miserably failed to manage the economy. Prices of essential commodities such as maize, sugar, salt, soap, among others, are beyond the reach of many Malawians and rising every day.

Essential services are in dire straits; there are no drugs in hospitals, and people are now going to the hospitals to die due to lack of medicine. The human rights situation is significantly dwindling. Human freedoms are being curtailed as the MCP government is now arresting people without plausible reasons.

To answer your question about what I will offer, or what I am offering as an alternative leader, well, I will avoid all the mistakes the MCP government is making whilst keeping the welfare of all Malawians at the top of my agenda.

2- Q: What are you going to do exactly?

A: The MCP government has left the economy to tailspin out of control. Government has completely failed to balance the fiscal and monetary aspects of our economy. We have very little to produce and government keeps borrowing unsustainably thereby leaving little space for the private sector enterprise to produce and export.

As a leader, I will lead a team of competent individuals to implement a range of strategies and policies aimed at promoting economic growth, by among other things dabble-down on the ‘big government’ gearing in order to give the private sector a much bigger role to play in the economy.

I am a team worker. One of the key areas that I and my team will focus on is fiscal policy. We shall prioritize fiscal discipline by reducing wasteful spending, improving tax collection systems, and implementing transparent budgeting processes. We shall work towards reducing the budget deficit by cutting unnecessary expenditures and increasing revenue through measures such as tax reforms.

Our monetary policy will include setting appropriate interest rates in line with local and global imperatives such as money supply, and ensuring effective regulation of the financial sector. A stable monetary environment will encourage investment and promote economic growth.

3- Q: We have heard so much from all governments about attracting foreign Investments to improve the country’s economy. What will you do differently?

A: Investors, whether local or international, generally look for the same things in an economy. They want to be assured that their money will be safe and that it will grow and give them a decent return on investment. No investor will put their money in an economy that is toxic and where government officials are constantly demanding kickbacks. They will not invest in an economy where interests rates are high, and where inflation is incessantly running.

As we have seen, the MCP government can’t get these variables right, which is why the issue of investment is only beginning and ending on President Lazarus Chakwera’s mouth and that of his cabinet ministers, with nothing on the ground.

I wish to assure Malawians that we shall focus on creating a favourable business environment by simplifying regulations, reducing bureaucracy, and improving infrastructure.

We will negotiate favourable trade agreements with other countries to expand market access for Malawian products. Additionally, promoting sectors with high potential for export, such as agriculture, mining or manufacturing, shall help us to generate foreign exchange earnings on top of creating employment opportunities.

4- Q: Internationally, infrastructure development has proved to be a huge catalyst for economic growth. Do you have any idea of what you will do regarding infrastructure development?

A: Adequate infrastructure is essential for economic growth as it facilitates trade, reduces production costs, and attracts investment. My team and I shall prioritize infrastructure development by investing in roads, railways, energy generation, and telecommunication networks. This will not only improve connectivity within the country but also enhance regional integration and access to international markets.

5 – Q: Many Malawians are poor. What social welfare programmes do you intend to implement to help such vulnerable Malawians?

You are right many people in Malawi are poor and there are a lot of wealth gaps that have to be realigned in order to bring about social equality generally. My team and I shall design and implement social welfare programmes targeting the most vulnerable segments of society.

These will include cash transfer schemes, subsidized healthcare, education initiatives, and skills development programmes. By reducing poverty and improving human capital, these measures can contribute to long-term economic growth and a sustainable economy.

6 -Q: It is generally believed that some of the worst enemies of economic growth in Malawi are bad governance and corruption. What is your position on these?

Good governance and fighting corruption are fundamental for economic prosperity. My team and I shall prioritize strengthening institutions, promoting transparency, and enforcing accountability. We shall establish robust anti-corruption mechanisms, ensure the rule of law, and promote a culture of integrity in public administration. We shall create an environment conducive to investment, both domestic and foreign.

So many promises were made by the Tonse Alliance before it came to power such as the reduction of presidential powers like that of appointing ACB Director. All these took a back seat after they came to power. My team and I will ensure that we take the direction of reducing some presidential powers as a way of fighting corruption.

7- Q: Your final word.

A: I wish to assure all Malawians that I and my team shall actively engage with international partners such as multilateral organizations, donor countries, and regional bodies. Collaborating with these entities shall provide access to financial assistance, technical expertise, and market opportunities. We will build strong partnerships with international stakeholders and draw from global best practices to create a better life for all Malawians.