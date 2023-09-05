spot_img
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
DStv services to ‘resume’ in Malawi on Friday

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) says DStv services will resume by Friday, 8th of September.  

MACRA’s Director General Daud Suleman confirmed the development in a media statement made available to Malawi Voice.  

In the statement Daudi said the two parties have agreed to resolve their dispute in a manner “that balances the interests of either party and within the boundaries of the applicable law.”

MultiChoice Africa Holdings withdrew its DStv services to Malawi following the High Court injunction in the matter between MultiChoice Malawi and MACRA.

MultiChoice is a South African company that operates DStv, a major satellite television service in Sub-Saharan Africa and GOtv, a minor service operating in over nine countries of this area and Showmax service.

Nkhatabay chiefs plead with Govt to retain control of Chimbota Girls Secondary School 
