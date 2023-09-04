spot_img
STEALING FROM GOD: Three Malawian men arrested for stealing items worth K2.5 million from God’s house

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Police in Ntcheu district have arrested three men for stealing assorted items worth K2.5 million at Swedish Pentecostal Church.

Ntcheu Police spokesperson Rabecca Ndiwate has identified the suspects as Gift Manuel, Matiki Kazembe and Hopeson Kazakako, all aged 20.

Ndiwate said the three allegedly stole two speakers, two amplifiers, a sound mixer, an inverter and a guitar on August 29, 2023 at the said church in the area of Traditional Authority Njolomole.

“After receiving the report, CID officers conducted investigations and information was sourced that the suspects were selling the items at Mphate trading centre in the district where we arrested them in the process,” said Ndiwate

The police, according to Ndiwate, have since recovered the guitar, the speakers, sound mixer and the inverter.

