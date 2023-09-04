spot_img
Govt terminates K2 billion Nangaunozge contract

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Government through the Ministry of Education has terminated the K2 billion contract between the ministry and Nangaunozge Construction Company for failing to comply with the terms of the contract, Nation Online has reported.

Nangaunozge Construction Company was contracted to construct Machinga Secondary School.

The development follows a recent petition written by a group calling itself Friends of Machinga Trust (FOM), which asked the ministry to terminate the contract with the contractor for failure to meet most of the contract’s conditions.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Chikondano Mussa confirmed the development in an interview with Nation Online saying the ministry is in the process of identifying another contractor to finalize the project.

According to Mussa, the contractor was tasked to construct eight hostels for boys and girls and a kitchen in 2018 and was expected to finish in 2019, but has failed to complete the project within the stipulated time although he pocketed the full amount.

In April 2021, Vice-president Saulosi Chilima also ordered Nangaunozge building contractor to finish construction works in two months when he toured the school, but the contractor did not comply.-(Story Credit:  Haneeph Maulana, Nation Online)

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

