Nankhumwa condemns pastor Chakwera’s crackdown on peaceful protests

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa has condemned the harassment, intimidation and arbitrary arrests by government against the human rights activists in the country.

Nankhumwa was reacting to the arrest of Bon Kalindo who was arrested for holding peaceful demonstrations Wednesday.

The protests were aimed at forcing president Chakwera to resign for failing to manage the economy.

In his remarks, Nankhumwa said that government brutal tactics to interfere in the guaranteed rights to peaceful assembly, demonstration and freedom of expression is a “threat to democracy and rule of law” and must be condemned in strongest terms.

“It is not a secret that citizens of this country are struggling with hyperinflation, which has sent prices soaring for essential commodities such as fuel, food and transportation which been compounded by lack of good leadership at the highest levels of government,” said Nankhumwa who is also DPP Vice President for the Southern Region.

Nankhumwa has therefore, asked the religious leaders, journalists, Civil Society Organizations among others to rise up and speak against this blatant human rights violations by pastor Chakwera.

Joining Nankhumwa’s call is the Michael Kaiyatsa who is the Executive Director for Center for Human Rights and Rehabilitation ( CHRR) that the arrest of Bon Kalindo is illegal and must be condemned.



But government spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu says government respects the rights of everyone in the country and has advised protesters to respect the laws of the country before claiming their rights violations.

A wave of protests have been lined up by human rights activists as anger continues to grow following the high cost of living and poor governance