LUANAR’s Role in Government’s Mega Farm One Stop Shop Initiative

Malawi leader Lazarus Chakwera during the launch- Credit State House

The Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) is proud to announce its pivotal role in the Government’s groundbreaking Mega Farm One Stop Shop initiative.

With a mandate to transform agriculture and empower farmers, LUANAR has been entrusted by the Ministry of Agriculture and other partners to spearhead the Farm Management Support unit within this transformative initiative.

Deputy Head of Agribusiness Management Department at LUANAR, Mr Admore Kamanga, has been tasked to lead the initiative.

The Mega Farm One Stop Shop, located in area 26 near Kanengo, is set to revolutionize farming practices by offering comprehensive services to over 844 farmers who have been selected for this landmark project.

These farmers, each owning a minimum of 20 hectares, will receive a range of support services designed to facilitate their transition into successful commercial farming enterprises.

LUANAR’s multifaceted involvement in this initiative will ensure that farmers have the opportunity to commercialize their operations and acquire the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the agricultural sector.

The university will play five key roles in this endeavor:

Farm Business Plan Development & Bank Engagement: LUANAR will assist farmers in crafting bankable and winning business plans, crucial for securing funding from financial institutions. This support will be instrumental in driving the commercialization of farming ventures.

Farm Management Support: As a key player in the Farm Management Support unit, LUANAR will ensure proper and efficient farm management practices, aiding farmers in optimizing their operations for maximum productivity and profitability.

Technical Expertise: LUANAR will draw upon its pool of agricultural experts to provide farmers with technical guidance, helping them address challenges and adopt innovative agricultural techniques.

Managerial Skills Development: With an emphasis on capacity building, LUANAR will offer training and support to develop farmers’ managerial skills, enabling them to make informed decisions and effectively run their enterprises.

Coordination with Service Providers: LUANAR will act as a hub for coordinating with other service providers, ensuring that farmers have access to a comprehensive network of support services.

The official launch of the Mega Farm One Stop Shop took place on Thursday, August 31, 2023, and was be graced by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Malawi, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera.

LUANAR was present at the launch and showcased the vital role it will undertake in driving the success of this initiative.

Professor Emmanuel Kaunda, Vice Chancellor of LUANAR, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Our involvement in the Mega Farm One Stop Shop demonstrates LUANAR’s commitment to fostering agricultural innovation and sustainable development in Malawi.

“We are excited to lead the Farm Management Support unit and contribute significantly to the success of this transformative initiative.”

This significant role undertaken by LUANAR highlights the university’s dedication to advancing agriculture and contributing to the nation’s economic growth.