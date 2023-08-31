ATI book launch to promote transparency, accountability-MHRC

Habiba Osman (L): ATI law will enhance the promotion of transparency and accountability

By Lovemore Khomo

Malawi Human Rights Commission-MHRC has said the new Access to Information-ATI law will enhance the promotion of transparency and accountability on public developments in the country.

MHRC Executive Secretary Habiba Osman was speaking as guest of honor during the launch on Access to Information-ATI book organised by Media Council of Malawi on Thursday in Lilongwe.

Osman emphasized the importance of freedom of expression as a fundamental human right in the development of the country.

“Publishing of information under ATI is now operational, as we have also trained information officers to handle issues of access to information in Malawi.” explained Osman.

Taking her turn, Chairperson for Parliamentary Committee on Media Susan Dossi said the August House passed ATI law after considering the gap that existed when authorities refused to provide public information.

“We noted the gap that existed between office bearers and the public as they failed to provide information for public to know, this is why we resorted to enact this law.” said Dossi.

Meanwhile, Media Council of Malawi Board Chairperson for Wisdom Chimgwede said the ATI will help facilitate their mandate.

Chimgwede therefore requested all media practitioners in the country to get accredited in order to strengthen media family’s credibility and trustworthiness.

Also, U.S. Embassy Public Affairs Officer, Namita Biggins advised on the importance to promote freedom of expression at all costs in the country.