Sycamore Consult Limited hosts successful ‘wealth creation’ conference

By Mayamiko Phiri

Sycamore Consult Limited, a staunch financial training firm, on Thursday held a successful wealth creation conference at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre.

The much touted conference attracted a good number of participants from various sectors across the country.

Speaking at the conference a well-known successful business man and philanthropist Dr. Napoleon Dzombe who was the Guest Speaker urged Malawians to focus on practical wealth creation.

Sycamore Consult Managing Director Audrey Mwala said the conference aimed at disseminating the essence of accomplishment in wealth management, thereby revealing the path for more Malawians to excel.

The conference was held under the theme ‘Resilience and Reinvention in a Tough Economic Environment’.

Sycamore Consult Managing Director Audrey Mwala

Sycamore Consult Limited is a Malawian owned training and consulting company registered in Malawi in 2017 with corporate offices in Plantation House, Blantyre, Malawi.

The company is also registered in Zambia, South Africa and operates in the rest of Africa and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Sycamore specializes in providing expert personal skills development and mindset change programs through trainings to employees and entrepreneurs.

The company provides business and project solutions to governments, the private sector, and Non-Governmental Organizations through consultancy works.

It also provides organization development capacity building programs for board of directors, management and all employees of various organizations.