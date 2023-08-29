UK Christian Healthcare professionals donate community midwife bags to Phalombe Health Centres

Mpachika (left) poses with the Midwives Bags and other officials after the donation

Christian Healthcare Professionals Network UK (CHPnet), a network of Christian doctors, nurses, midwives, and other registered healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday donated community midwives bags worth £4000 (approx.K5.8 million) to four health centres in Phalombe District recovering from the devastating effects of Cyclone Freddy.

President of CHPnet UK Dr Chimwemwe Kalumbi-Mkambula said the group was moved to make the donation of the midwives bags after seeing the devastating effects that Cyclone Freddy had especially on the healthcare system in the worst hit areas like Phalombe.

“Our network is inspired by our Christian faith and values, and we seek to serve God and our neighbours through our work and witness. One of the ways we express our vision and mission is by supporting humanitarian needs in the healthcare sector in different parts of the world, especially in low- and middle-income countries where resources are scarce and needs are great.”

Dr Mkambula- We are inspired by our christian faith

“Every mother and baby deserve the safest birth experience possible, no matter the place of birth. It is essential that all professionals, working in all environments, have the equipment and training to feel confident, competent, and valued to deliver safe compassionate care,” said Kalumbi-Mkambula.

She said the community midwives bags were purchased through Baby Lifeline, a UK mother and baby charity that developed a rucksack style bag with adjustable straps and optional wheels and are compartmentalized and colour coded to make it easier to identify equipment quickly.

According to CHPnet, the bag provides everything needed for births at home, community health centres and even remote areas including any emergencies. It is designed for infection-control and easy transport and our donation will go directly to health centres in Phalombe District that were heavily affected by the aftermath of cyclone Freddy.

CHPnet worked together with World Vision Malawi, which supported them with logistics including clearance of the shipment and delivery of the donation to Phalombe District Hospital, the charity Every Mother and Child Matters and Church of Pentecost Malawi.

CHPnet executives hailed their members in the UK and Malawi, especially the Church of Pentecost UK and its national executives who were the biggest donors.

Programs Manager for World Vision Malawi in Mulanje and Phalombe Districts Linda Kanjanga Phiri thanked CHPnet for the donation of the Midwives bags describing it as ‘timely’.

“As World Vision Malawi we would like to thank the CHPNet UK for the timely support as we ensure that mothers and babies continue to enjoy safe delivery in the district,” she said.

Phalombe District Nursing Officer Felistus Mpachika received and welcomed the donations on behalf of the hospital.

Also present during the handover ceremony included National Head of Church of Pentecost Malawi Apostle Patrick Andrew Pangani and his wife Mrs. Fanny Blessings Pangani, Pastor Isaac Kabwese from Every Mother and Child Matters and other health officials.