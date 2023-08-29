Ex-spy chief, state house ICT officer to sue Police

TO SUE MALAWI POLICE : Chingwalungwalu (Left) poses with Kalilani outside Lilongwe Magistrate Court

Former Head of National Intelligence Service Kenam Kalilani and former State House ICT Chief Chance Chingwalungwalu have written the office of the Attorney General of their intention to sue Malawi Government and Malawi Police Service.

This follows the discharge of theft charges which they were accused of.

A letter from the two, through their lawyer Madalitso Kausi, indicates that two years have elapsed without the office of the AG giving a response on how to proceed with the matter.

The two were arrested in 2020 on suspicion that they had stolen intelligence systems and computers at National Intelligence Service, which Kalilani was heading, but the state failed to prosecute the case or prove any wrongdoing by the accused two years after their arrest.

National Intelligence Service, which complained to Malawi Police Service, failed to testify, leading to the dismissal of the case.-TIMES360