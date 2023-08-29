spot_img
spot_img
25 C
New York
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Ex-spy chief, state house ICT officer to sue Police

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
TO SUE MALAWI POLICE : Chingwalungwalu (Left) poses with Kalilani outside Lilongwe Magistrate Court

Former Head of National Intelligence Service Kenam Kalilani and former State House ICT Chief Chance Chingwalungwalu have written the office of the Attorney General of their intention to sue Malawi Government and Malawi Police Service.

This follows the discharge of theft charges which they were accused of.

A letter from the two, through their lawyer Madalitso Kausi, indicates that two years have elapsed without the office of the AG giving a response on how to proceed with the matter.

The two were arrested in 2020 on suspicion that they had stolen intelligence systems and computers at National Intelligence Service, which Kalilani was heading, but the state failed to prosecute the case or prove any wrongdoing by the accused two years after their arrest.

National Intelligence Service, which complained to Malawi Police Service, failed to testify, leading to the dismissal of the case.-TIMES360

Previous article
UK Christian Healthcare professionals donate community midwife bags to Phalombe Health Centres
Next article
Tadikira Mutharika’s manslaughter, human trafficking case fails to continue
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc