Castel Malawi pumps K25m into Sand Music Festival

Castel Malawi Brands Manager Nyambo presents the cheque to Banda

In what can best be described as blossoming of a cordial relationship, Castel Malawi Limited has pumped K25 million into this year’s Sand Music Festival to sustain the event’s positive contribution towards the music and arts industry in the country.

The contribution represents a 75 percent increase from the K16 million the brewer donated during last year’s event.

Speaking during the cheque presentation in Blantyre, Pheona Nyambo Castel Malawi Brands Manager said that Sand Music Festival hinges on values that resonate with Castel Malawi Limited.

“Castel Malawi is a brand that values arts and music industry therefore, we have a keen interest in events such as the Sand Music Festival. Our coming this year symbolises the growth of our relationship that has been registering remarkable strides over the years,” said Nyambo.

Sand Music Festival presents several growth opportunities to several sectors as such Castel believes that the event provides effective platform for engagement.

“The festival benefits not only the music industry but also tourism, energy, and the economy at large. As such, this is a rare avenue whereas a company we engage with our valued customers as they are having fun,” she said.

Castel Malawi believes that this year’s Sand Music Festival will unleash Malawi’s potential and propel the development of entertainment industry.

Nyambo, Banda address the media

“This year, we are looking forward to see another great experience at the festival. Moreover, through the monetary support we hope to see Malawian artists raising above the bar and transform the industry,” Added Nyambo.

Receiving the cheque, Impact Events Director, Lucius Banda commended Castel Malawi for coming so quickly and make a positive contribution.

“As organiser we are very thankful to Castel Malawi for coming with such an amount towards the event. We are happy to receive this money which will go a long way as we prepare for the festival,” said Banda.

According to Impact Events this year’s festival will be headlined by a Malawian artist a sign of the industry’s growth.

“Over the years Malawian music has recorded a significant growth, this is a great development for the industry. Therefore, this year the main artist will be a Malawian who will be supported by other local and international acts,” he said.

This year’s budget is pegged at K140 million therefore, Banda has called on other companies to emulate Castel’s gesture.

“Economically worldwide things are not okay a development that has seen our budget to be at around K140 million. We are pleading to other companies to come forward and assist in making the event a success,” added the director.

Banda said that the platform will continue playing a significant role in the economic development of the country.

“Sand Music Festival goes beyond just music, but it creates a room for more economic activities. We expect to see hotels to be fully booked, fuel business to boost as fun lovers will travel and even the enhancement of the SMEs sector,” said Banda.

Understanding the economic status of the country, Impact Events has maintained the ticket prices and has assured safety for patrons.