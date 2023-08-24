Malawi Court releases MCP thief…police not ready to prosecute

A Malawi Congress Party ( MCP) supporter Bauleni Liyifoni who was suspected of robbing a Rwandese national K42 million during a police operation to relocate refugees in Salima last month has been discharged from wrongdoing.

Lifiyoni ( 44) was arrested by police after a leaked CCTV footage showed some police officers believed to be from criminal investigation department (CID) at Area 30 and the other civilians were captured stuffing money in a sack from a shop belonging to Manuel Josephy.

In his ruling on Wednesday ,Principal Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe said the court resolved to discharged Lifiyoni because there has been no movement on the investigation and that the police are not ready to prosecute.

Pursuant to an earlier order, the Court has discharged the accused under Section 247 (1) of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Code with an allowable period of 12 months within which the State can apply for the restoration of the case should they wish so.

According to the charge sheet, Lifiyoni was being accused of committing the offence of robbery contrary to Section 301(2) of the Penal Code with four other suspects but their identities have not been disclosed.

Defence lawyer Khwima Mchizi has told Nation Online that police earlier last week also arrested two suspects’ Blessings kanyoni and Peter Phiri who have since been granted police bail.

National Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya says the law enforcers cannot at this point disclose the identities of the officers who took part in the operation. He also could not say whether they have already been questioned.