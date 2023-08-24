Digital Inclusion Taking Positive Shape-MoE

Officials from MACRA, MoE, Pakwathu Consultants

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education-MoE will soon start construction of 75 ICT Labs at selected Secondary Schools across the country.

This has recently been revealed at a Management meeting where MACRA officials and Pakwathu Consultants presented the ICT Lab detailed designs to MoE Senior Officials.

Speaking during the meeting, Director for Science, Technology and Innovation in the Ministry of Education, Associate Prof. Chomora Mikeka said the Ministry is upbeat on progress made towards fulfilling MW2063 Enabler Number 5 regarding digital inclusion and Human Capital Development.

“Presently, only 241 out of 1,610 secondary schools offer Computer Studies due to the lack of technological and physical infrastructure. MACRA, through the Universal Service Fund (USF), will construct 100 ICT Labs annually for the next 5 years under Phase 1 of the Ministry’s “Connect-a-School Project,” said Prof. Mikeka.

Head of USF, Ronald Tembo, says construction is expected to commence next quarter.

“We are also capacitating Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs) with ICT equipment and digital skills to use and maintain the technologies that will be installed in the ICT Labs,” Tembo said.

He explained that MACRA, through the USF, is working with the Ministry to review the primary and secondary school curricula in preparation for the digital economy.

“We are also working on establishing ‘Sign Language Clubs’ in public secondary schools across the country to ensure that no one is left behind.” added Mikeka.

Meanwhile, one of the Pakwathu Consultants Senior Officials, Moses Yakobe, assured the Ministry that the project will be of top quality and will deliver the expected results.

Secretary for Education, Chikondano Mussa, complemented that the Ministry has approved Pakwathu Consultants, through MACRA, to proceed with project implementation having been satisfied with the presentation.