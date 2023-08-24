Macra ordered to vacate injunction against MultiChoice Malawi

Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu has asked the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) to vacate the injunction that was obtained against MultiChoice Malawi to effect price adjustments.

According to a letter which MalawiVoice has seen from government says while government appreciates the independence of the regulatory body, it has become necessary for Macra to seek direction from the ministry.

“I, therefore, direct Macra to take immediate steps to restore the status quo prior to the time when it obtained injunctive relief so that efforts to resolve the matter can take place in earnest and outside the yoke of litigation,” reads part of the order.

Kunkuyu confirmed issuing the order but refused to shed more light, arguing it’s an order to Macra.

“It’s an order to Macra and we expect Macra to respect the order,” said Kunkuyu as quoted by Times 360.

John Kapito, Consumers Association of Malawi Executive Director, has since commended government for the move.