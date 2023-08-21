Maranatha Academy also to award three male PSLCE stars this Friday at BICC

KAONGA: Our aim is to help government in uplifting education in the country

Maranatha Academy has listened to the views of Malawians by including the three boys who scored the highest in this years Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE).

Maranatha Academy managing director Ernest Kaonga said apart from the girl, Alinafe Chulu from Blantyre who will receive K1 million, the three boys who came second will also be rewarded with K500,000 each.

The three are Henderson Levison from Machinga,Angel Mbewe from Kasungu and Wakisa Ngosi from Mzimba.

Kaonga said they accomodate different views from Malawians.

“After going through comments on social media we thought it wise to include the three boys who came second.We are not only recognising the boy from Machinga but even those two from Kasungu and Mzimba,”he said.

Kaonga said as Maranatha their aim is to help government in uplifting education in the country.

Apart from awarding the four pupils, they will have luncheon with the Maranatha Academy Managing Director at the Presidential Hotel.

The event is slated for the Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe during Maranatha Heroes party where 13 other outstanding students in the 2023 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination will be awarded.

During the ceremony the Academy will recognize and award students from both public and private secondary schools who scored six to nine points in the MSCE exams.

Vitumbiko Kaunda, from Mtendere secondary school will receive K1 million for scoring six points while Arnold Nyasulu from Robert Laws Secondary School will also be awarded for scoring seven points.

Praise Kabaghe and Hastings Kumwenda from Maranatha Boys Academy will be awarded for scoring 8 points each.

The school will also recognize nine girls from public and private institutions for attaining nine points