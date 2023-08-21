Aford Tsar Chihana tours razed down Ndirande Market, appeals for help

Chihana touring the burnt Ndirande Market

Yesterday, tragedy struck the people of Ndirande township when fire razed down the market leaving many shops in ruins and vendors helpless.

The cause of the inferno is not yet known. This incident has since forced President of Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) Enock Chihana to tour the market today where he saw the market still smoldering.

Chihana commiserated with the people of Ndirande for the tragedy and has asked government to urgently give soft loans to the vendors whose properties have been burnt.

Chihana also visited Limbe Market

Speaking to reporters after touring both Ndirande and Limbe markets, Chihana said: “it is unfortunate that while Malawians are already struggling to make ends meet, another tragedy strikes them.

“Malawians are already going through bad patches because of the prevailing poor economic policies that have send more people into abject poverty since the new government came to power. I would therefore, ask the government to provide soft loans to the affected families for them to recover from the loss and trauma

Some of the affected vendors

In his remarks, Ndirande market chairperson Chancy Widon hailed the AFORD leader for the surprise visit and console them during this trying time.

Meanwhile, the assessment report from the Ministry of Local government and Blantyre City Assembly in conjunction with Police has not been done to ascertain the amount of damage the fire has caused but it is expected that millions of kwachas have been lost in the process.

Chihana also visited Limbe market to see for himself how vendors are struggling with basic needs going up on daily basis.