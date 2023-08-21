Gwamba unlimited concert set for Saturday

By George Mponda

Mzuzu, August 21: Organisers of the Gwamba Unlimited Concert have confirmed that the show will still take place on 26 August at Mzuzu Stadium despite Football Association of Malawi (FAM) ordering its closure for renovations.

FAM ordered Mzuzu City Council (MCC) officials to commence renovations at the venue saying the pitch is in poor state and has a bad perimeter fence, among others.

In an interview, organizer of the show, Duncan Zgambo popularly known as Gwamba confirmed that the venue for the concert remains Mzuzu Stadium.

“FAM announced that Mzuzu Stadium has been banned from hosting elite football matches but this is an entertainment show hence we are still going to the same venue as earlier advertised.

“We intend, through this concert, to identify and nurture music talent in the northern region. We have lined up 30 upcoming artists who are going to showcase their skills and this is going to be an unforgettable event for music lovers, said Gwamba.

MCC Spokesperson, Macdonald Gondwe confirmed that there is no change as regards to the venue of the Gwamba Unlimited Concert.

“Of course, we received communication from FAM banning Mzuzu Stadium from hosting elite football matches under the organisation.

“As a council, we are yet to sit down and see the way forward but at the moment, the stadium is still open to other activities,” Gondwe said.