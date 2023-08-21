Chilobwe Parish marries 19 couples in single day

By Arnold Namanja

Blantyre, August 21: Nineteen couples on Saturday entered into holy matrimony in a mass exchange of vows at Saints Peter and Paul Chilobwe Parish under the Archdiocese of Blantyre.

Officiating the marriages, Chilobwe Parish’s Priest Rev. Fr. Francis Masuku said the exchange of vows is a milestone in the church’s history, as more people will now start receiving sacraments.

He said whether one chooses to have a glamorous or low profile wedding, what is important is to live an active Catholic Christian life and be liberated from any obstructions.

Catechist for Chilobwe Parish, Patrick Magombo, commended all the couples for making a bold decision in taking the marriage vows, saying it will go a long way in consolidating growth of the church.

One of the couples, Annastazio and Rhoda Magreta from St. Louis de Montfort, said they are overjoyed to have their marriage blessed after being unofficially together for five years.

“This is the best moment in our life as we will now be free to participate in church activities without any hindrance.

“In fact, we will now join the Catholic Family Movement to contribute meaningfully to the church,” Magreta said.