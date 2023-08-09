MDF spills beans says politicians bribing soldiers at check-points

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) commander General Paul Valentino Phiri said some top government officials, politicians and influential business personals influence and bribe MDF soldiers at check-points.

General Phiri said this at a press briefing in Lilongwe today where he addressed security issues in the country and clarification on issues surrounding Chilumba roadblock.

The General says the MDF would report the perpetrators to the Anti-Corruption Bureau and other MDA’s together with available evidence.

Meanwhile, the MDF says will conduct a survey on why soldiers are being involved in such acts now.

In a related development, four MDF soldiers were dismissed after a court martial found them guilty of taking bribes at a security check-point near Chirumba Barracks in Karonga.

The four were accused of receiving the bribes from a truck driver driving from Mzuzu towards Karonga on Monday.

Two of the four soldiers will do time in a military prison; one for 10 days and the other 14-days before going back home.- (Story Credit: Zodiak Online)