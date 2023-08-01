‘Msundwe barracks’ to have stadium- Minister Chimwendo Banda discloses

Chakwera and his Bull Dozer

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Williams Richard Chimwendo Banda says government is committed to promoting sports, youth development and empowerment in country through construction of stadiums across the country.

Speaking to reporters after parliament deliberations, Chimwendo said the construction of stadium creates construction jobs.

“Secondly, the people who come to watch games or work for the team generate new spending in the community there by expanding local employment, and that the spending has a “multiplier effect” as increased local income causes still more new spending and job creation. In short, stadia spur economic growth to the country.

“It is of immense pride for the people of Msundwe to have a stadium in their location that will change the lives of many youths in terms of business opportunities and sports

“The stadium of this magnitude is expected to reinforce the relationship between all the stakeholders and pave way a long and mutual benefits between the community and government,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also leader of government business in Parliament.

Msundwe is a well known place in Malawi following the historical demonstrations in 2019/20 the youths from the that place launched, the rape cases and stoning to death of a police officer.

So far government has constructed several stadiums across the country, in Mulanje, Karonga, Kasungu, Mangochi, Balaka, Ntcheu, Mzimba, Zomba districts.