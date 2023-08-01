Speaker Hara in India to strengthen Malawi’s relationship with India

Gotani leading Malawi delegation in India

Speaker of India Sh. Om Birla has welcomed Malawi’s Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara, today in India.

Speaker of that country held bilateral Parliamentary dialogue with Speaker Hara in the Parliament House.

Later, Speaker Hara and her delegation called on Honourable Rashtrapati ji at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Speaker Hara is leading a 6 member Parliamentary delegation from Malawi to India from 30 July – 4 August. This is the first ever visit by a Speaker of Malawi to India.

The visit is aimed at further strengthening the existing friendly relations between India and Malawi particularly between the two Parliaments.

Some of the MPs that have accompanied Hara are Kamlepo Kalua,

Kezzie Msukwa, and Symon Salambula.