MCP youths are agents of peace, lauds MPs on debates-Chimwendo Banda

CHIMWENDO BANDA: I will support them to realize their dreams

Malawi Congress Party( MCP) National Youth Director Richard Chimwendo Banda says youths in party will continue to respect and uphold the “four corners stones” that the party is grounded on which are loyalty, discipline, obedience and unity.

Chimwendo has also said that youths in the party believe that they have a role in the growth and development of the nation apart from the catalyst of social cohesion.

Chimwendo was speaking at Parliament Building when he was asked by reporters to comment on the trending video where some people have alleged that some MCP youths were seen involved in criminal behaviour in Salima.

In his remarks, Chimwendo says President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera acknowledges the significant and profound role the youths are playing in the party for they are the “bright spot” that shine and strengthen the foundations of party.

“The party’s leadership has high expectations from the youths for they continue to prove to the critics wrong for being peaceful and tolerant and operate within the confines of the party structures and being head of that department in the party, I will support them to realize their dreams,” said Chimwendo Banda who added that under his leadership he can not allow his “troops” to be involved in unruly behaviour.

Chimwendo who is the Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture also said the youths in the party serve as the vanguard of building a strong nation.

“The youths in MCP have made a resolution of fulfilling their dreams by undertaking some developmental projects such as agribusiness, irrigation, innovations, education, retail business among others as the centre of their lifestyles.

“The fruits we are enjoying now it is because our ancestors sowed, and that their austerity and sacrifice. It is therefore, imperative to encourage our youths to continue being the avant-garde

of growth and development in this country through hardworking and discipline otherwise it will take umpteen years to meet our aspirations,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also known as bulldozer.

On parliamentary issues, Chimwendo lauded MPs for a healthy debates on very critical issues that affect the wellbeing of Malawians such as the food situation in the country, university tuition fees, National Identity cards, parliamentary committee reports among others.

He has promised that he will continue to criss cross country to continue propagating the message of peace, development, unity and hardworking from president Chakwera.