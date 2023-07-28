Malawian musician jailed over a song

Thyolo Senior Resident Magistrate Assunta Maxwell has sentenced musician, Joseph Lafu, 27, to one year imprisonment for insulting and accusing village headman of practicing witchcraft in a song.

State prosecutor, Felix Senzani told the court that Lafu was hired by two people from Tembenu village to sing a song against village headwoman Tembenu and was paid K7000.

Senzani said the villagers were being stopped from cultivating within the estate belonging to Comforzi Plantation Limited and in the song, the musician encouraged the locals to keep cultivating at the estate, further calling the chief a prostitute and a witch.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Maxwell has ordered the musician to spend the next 12 months in jail but the state prayed for a stiffer punishment accusing the musician for using his talent wrongly and damaging the chief’s reputation.-(ZODIAK ONLINE)