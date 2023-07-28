spot_img
spot_img
26.2 C
New York
Friday, July 28, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Malawian musician jailed over a song

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Thyolo Senior Resident Magistrate Assunta Maxwell has sentenced musician, Joseph Lafu, 27, to one year imprisonment for insulting and accusing village headman of practicing witchcraft in a song.

State prosecutor, Felix Senzani told the court that Lafu was hired by two people from Tembenu village to sing a song against village headwoman Tembenu and was paid K7000.

Senzani said the villagers were being stopped from cultivating within the estate belonging to Comforzi Plantation Limited and in the song, the musician encouraged the locals to keep cultivating at the estate, further calling the chief a prostitute and a witch.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Maxwell has ordered the musician to spend the next 12 months in jail but the state prayed for a stiffer punishment accusing the musician for using his talent wrongly and damaging the chief’s reputation.-(ZODIAK ONLINE)

Previous article
Rotary Club donates drugs to Area 18 Health Centre
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc