spot_img
spot_img
30.3 C
New York
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeEntertainment
EntertainmentLatest

All set for Umhlangano fundraising show

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Maryam Mtengulah

Blantyre, July 25: All is set for this year’s Umhlangano cultural festival fundraising music show slated for Saturday, July 30, 2023 at Robins Park in Blantyre.

One of the organizers of the show, Sherriffa Bakari encouraged Malawians to come in large numbers.

She said the show has attracted some of the best artists to set exciting mood for the forthcoming Umhlangano which would be held from August 31 to September 2, 2023, in Ntcheu district.

“The show will start from 1 pm to 6 pm at a fee of K3,000. People should therefore support us by coming to the show or by simply making donations to support our cause.

“They can buy the tickets in advance from places like KIPS Restaurant, Nyambadwe MERU, Ndirande BP and Kanjedza Total filling station,” Bakari added.

One of the artists scheduled to perform at the show, Atoti Manje said he was well-prepared and was looking forward to produce the best.

Other artists lined up for the show include legendary Lucius Banda, the Chule hit maker Zeze Kingston, and the Phalombe music gem, Gibo Pearson just to mention but a few.

Previous article
12-year-old girl found dead in Rest House
Next article
MANEB, Education Ministry hailed for leakage-free exams in 4 years
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc