All set for Umhlangano fundraising show

By Maryam Mtengulah

Blantyre, July 25: All is set for this year’s Umhlangano cultural festival fundraising music show slated for Saturday, July 30, 2023 at Robins Park in Blantyre.

One of the organizers of the show, Sherriffa Bakari encouraged Malawians to come in large numbers.

She said the show has attracted some of the best artists to set exciting mood for the forthcoming Umhlangano which would be held from August 31 to September 2, 2023, in Ntcheu district.

“The show will start from 1 pm to 6 pm at a fee of K3,000. People should therefore support us by coming to the show or by simply making donations to support our cause.

“They can buy the tickets in advance from places like KIPS Restaurant, Nyambadwe MERU, Ndirande BP and Kanjedza Total filling station,” Bakari added.

One of the artists scheduled to perform at the show, Atoti Manje said he was well-prepared and was looking forward to produce the best.

Other artists lined up for the show include legendary Lucius Banda, the Chule hit maker Zeze Kingston, and the Phalombe music gem, Gibo Pearson just to mention but a few.