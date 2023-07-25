12-year-old girl found dead in Rest House

By Beni Bamusi

Thyolo, July 25: A 12-year-old girl from Magombo Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Nchilamwera in Thyolo district on Monday evening was found dead in a rest house close to the Boma.

Thyolo Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Rabecca Kashoti has confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Mwai Phiri.

“We can confirm that the girl was found dead inside room number 3 at Orama Guest House on July 24, 2023 around 8:30 pm,” she said.

Group Village Head (GVH) Magombo said he received complaint from parents of the deceased early evening of that day that their daughter was missing.

The GVH said he later reported the matter to police for proper investigations.

“We arrived at the Police Station and after giving the statement, they asked us if we can identify the girl because they had already been tipped off about the tragedy,” he said.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased and some villagers on Tuesday morning gathered at Thyolo Police Station to seek accurate information pertaining the cause of the death.

Currently, the body of the young girl is Thyolo District Hospital mortuary pending postmortem and Police investigations are still in progress.