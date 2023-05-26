spot_img
spot_img
19.3 C
New York
Friday, May 26, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

Mzuzu High Court fires Mzomera Ngwira, Reinstates Ackim Mwanza as DPP Northern Region Governor

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The High Court in Mzuzu has fired flamboyant Mzomera Ngwira as Democratic Progressive Party( DPP) Regional Governor for the North with immediate effect and has since reinstated Ackim Mwanza.

This has been obtained through a court injunction which the Former Regional Governor Mwanza, Regional Women’s Director Joyce Chikukula and Regional Youth Director Kelvin Chirambo obtained through their lawyer George Kaziphatike.

The three are contending that their dismissal from their positions was done illegally because they were not told the reasons, never called for a disciplinary hearing and that the Central Executive of the Party never met to discus their firing hence decision lacks merit.

The summons which have been signed by Bennett Chinsinga who is a close ally to one of DPP presidential candidate, Dr Dalitso Kabambe says the party must file defence within 28 days from today. The court has also issued a directive that within 14 days the party must indicate if it will file defence or not.

DPP is going through one of the bad pattern of leadership.

Currently, DPP has failed to vacate the injunction of Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha.

Previous article
Limbe Police arrest two for possessing a live pangolin
Next article
Two Lilongwe chiefs, six advisers jailed over defilement case
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc