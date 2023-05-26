Mzuzu High Court fires Mzomera Ngwira, Reinstates Ackim Mwanza as DPP Northern Region Governor

The High Court in Mzuzu has fired flamboyant Mzomera Ngwira as Democratic Progressive Party( DPP) Regional Governor for the North with immediate effect and has since reinstated Ackim Mwanza.

This has been obtained through a court injunction which the Former Regional Governor Mwanza, Regional Women’s Director Joyce Chikukula and Regional Youth Director Kelvin Chirambo obtained through their lawyer George Kaziphatike.

The three are contending that their dismissal from their positions was done illegally because they were not told the reasons, never called for a disciplinary hearing and that the Central Executive of the Party never met to discus their firing hence decision lacks merit.

The summons which have been signed by Bennett Chinsinga who is a close ally to one of DPP presidential candidate, Dr Dalitso Kabambe says the party must file defence within 28 days from today. The court has also issued a directive that within 14 days the party must indicate if it will file defence or not.

DPP is going through one of the bad pattern of leadership.

Currently, DPP has failed to vacate the injunction of Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha.