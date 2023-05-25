Mwanza District Council clarifies on alleged K36 million shed construction abuse

The trending shed

The Mwanza District Council has denied reports circulated on social media platforms that it constructed a substandard shed structure not worth the K36 million.

Since morning, the social media platforms have been reporting that Mwanza District Council has constructed a small shed not worth the amount mentioned.

But according to the press statement on Thursday, May 25, 2023 by the District Commissioner’s office that has been signed by Public Relations Officer Brian Wasili says reports are “untrue and misleading” to the public aimed at tarnishing the image of the council using propaganda machinery.

The council says that it agrees entirely with the amount of K36,791,589.90 as alleged but it rubbishes the allegations that the project is completed hence the Completion Certificate has not been issued.

The project is been funded by World Bank through Governance to Enable Service Delivery( GESD).

The market is measured approximately 20m by 5m is expected to accommodate 24 seller, according to the statement.

The council has also stated that the amount mentioned in Bill of Quantities includes cost of construction materials, transportation, wages for the labour and mitigation measures for Environmental Safety Management Plan among others which are incurred by the contractor.

It further narrates that the amount mentioned encompasses 16.5% VAT, 2% for National Construction Industry Council (NCIC)and Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets (PPDA) levies and 10% for contingency.

The council has assured Malawians to “count on them” for they are transparent and accountable.

Recently, Mwanza District Council constructed Kalanga market which is estimated to boost the rural economy as more women and vendors will sell their goods and services in safer places.