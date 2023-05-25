Bullets star Kajoke ordered to refund Mk 3.9 Million to Silver within 5 days

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Players Status Committee has released the verdict of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets player Hassan Kajoke after he was involved in a transfer saga with Silver Strikers FC.

Below is the summary of the verdict:

CONSEQUENTIAL ORDERS AND DIRECTIONS 118

Based on the foregoing, the Player Status Committee orders and directs as follows: –

a) The Petition of Silver Strikers Limited is partially successful.

b) The player, Mr Hassan Kajoke is ordered to pay back the sum of K3,900,000.00 (Three Million and nine hundred thousand Kwacha) to Silver Strikers Limited within 5 days from the date hereof.

c) The Player, Mr Hassan Kajoke, shall be immediately from the date of this determination be suspended from participating in any football matches locally and internationally until he makes full payment of the sum of K3,900,000.00 (Three Million and nine hundred thousand Kwacha) to Silver Strikers Limited. Additionally, the amount shall attract interest at prevailing commercial bank’s lending rate per annum if it is unpaid after the prescribed time frame of 5 days.

d) Silver Strikers Limited is directed to inform Mr Hassan Kajoke directly and immediately the details of the account number to which the remittance of the funds is to be made and to notify the Player Status Committee of any payment received or non-payment.

e) Any further declarations contained in the petition of Silver Strikers Limited are rejected.



f) Silver Strikers Limited are found guilty of misconduct in terms of Article 24(e) of the FAM RSTP and are therefore ordered to pay a fine of K900,000.00 (Nine hundred thousand Kwacha) to FAM within 5 days hereof.

g) Silver Strikers Football Club shall be banned from registering new players for 2 consecutive registration periods (transfer windows) upon failure to pay the said sum of K900,000.00 (Nine hundred thousand Kwacha) to FAM within the prescribed time of 5 days.

h) Mr. Kajoke is ordered to pay to FAM within 5 days hereof the sum of K200,000.00 (Two hundred thousand kwacha) as punishment for his conduct failure of which he shall be suspended from participating in any football matches locally and internationally until he makes full payment.

i) Mr. Ken Mvula is ordered to pay a fine of K500,000.00 (Five hundred thousand kwacha) to FAM within 5 days. Failure of which he shall be banned from acting as player manager or otherwise participating in football related activities in Malawi.

j) The General Secretary of FAM is directed to inform Silver Strikers Limited, Mr Kajoke and Mr Ken Mvula directly and immediately of the account number to which the remittance of the fines is to be made and to notify the Player Status Committee of any payment received or non-payment.