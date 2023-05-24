GeneXpert increases TB tests to 80% in Ntcheu

By Lovemore Khomo

Ntcheu District Hospital has commended the use of GeneXpert in testing sputum in Tuberculosis-TB patients which has increased case detection and testing in the district.

Timothy Donda, Laboratory Technician disclosed this when a group of journalists under National TB and Leprosy Elimination Program (NTLEP) visited the district hospital on Tuesday.

“The use of GeneXpert helps the hospital to quickly detect and come up with results within 24 or 48 hours and promptly give a patient treatment.” Donda said

“With this process a patient can provide sputum and get tested then given results same day. We got these technologies because we had an overwhelming sputum sample in stock in the past.” elaborated Dondo.

Donda explained that since the GeneXpert test kit was adopted in the district, there has been tremendouss improvement TB testing up to 80 percent.

He said, this has further increased case findings in the district from about 40 percent in 2018, when the hospital first installed these machines, making brining treatment success rate is at 90%.

Donda further shared that the district has also increased sputum collection points from 25 to 35, 2022 to 2023 respectively, resulting into 149 TB cases being detected in the first quarter of 2023, which is an improvement from 133 in 2022 same period.

GeneXpert is a rapid diagnostic test for Tuberculosis-TB detection as well as Rifampicin resistance in direct smear negative cases that can be done in less two than hours.

In the process sputum sample is collected from the patient with suspected TB and mixed with the reagent that is provided with the assay, and a cartridge containing this mixture is placed in the GeneXpert machine. All processing from this point on is fully automated.

According to Donda, the NTLEP donated two of GeneXpert technologies where one is stationed at Lizulu and other at DHO. Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF) also donated one GeneXpert machine at Kasinje Health Center making it three in the district.

“The support rendered by these two organisations resulted into quick help of our patients in very short period of time.” added Donda

He, however, expressed concern over shortages and late supply of cartridges used in GeneXpert process as main challenge, saying the Central Medical Stores Trust have always delayed in supplying them with these tools.