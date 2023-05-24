“I hear MCP headquarters is now just a kilometre away from MEC”

BY BASHIR AL BASHIR

There are people who built near cemeteries, grew old and died of old age. Many I know who lived long behind a cemetery.

There are people who work in the bank and are struggling financially. Many of them I know.

There are many people who are neighbours of Mwaiwathu Hospital who lost their lives and the hospital proximity couldn’t save them. Their God’s time was over.

There are many people who grew closer to churches but they lived and died without being redeemed. They sat with salvation for their long life time but never got the test of salvation.

I hear MCP headquarters is a just a kilometre away from MEC, I just want to remind you that in Zomba we have a popular village nearby “Chikanda”, you would be misled to think it has many graduates from Chanco. Students from Chitipa, Phalombe, Kasungu come all the way to learn from the university by renting the suburbs of Chikanda and go back with degrees in their pockets leaving the owners empty handed.

What is the date today? I hear money lost under OPC for covid has been recovered, is it true Pastor Martin of Assembly of God?