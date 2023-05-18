spot_img
spot_img
13.2 C
New York
Thursday, May 18, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

MCP cadets harass Times Photo-journalist

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Youth cadets for the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on Wednesday attacked a Times Group photo-journalist Francis Mzindiko.

He was harassed in full view of police, state house and MCP officials during the official opening of Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) offices in Blantyre by President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

MCP ‘thugs’ in party regalia attacked the photo-journalist for filming a fight between MCP and UTM party followers.

“After l refuse to delete the footage, l met party youths who snatched my camera, took out memory card and deleted the footage on laptop,” Mzindiko told a local media

Meanwhile, Media Institute for Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi Chapter Chairperson Golden Matonga has condemned the attack.

Previous article
Brentford striker Ivan Toney suspended for eight months over betting
Next article
Stop stigma, discrimination against LGBTIQ -CHRR, CEDEP
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc