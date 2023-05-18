MCP cadets harass Times Photo-journalist

Youth cadets for the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on Wednesday attacked a Times Group photo-journalist Francis Mzindiko.

He was harassed in full view of police, state house and MCP officials during the official opening of Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) offices in Blantyre by President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

MCP ‘thugs’ in party regalia attacked the photo-journalist for filming a fight between MCP and UTM party followers.

“After l refuse to delete the footage, l met party youths who snatched my camera, took out memory card and deleted the footage on laptop,” Mzindiko told a local media

Meanwhile, Media Institute for Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi Chapter Chairperson Golden Matonga has condemned the attack.