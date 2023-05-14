MCP hails Bingu on Kamuzu Day

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Director of Youth, Richard Chimwendo Banda has saluted former President Professor Bingu Wa Mutharika for championing development and respecting MCP co-founder Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

The outspoken Chimwendo, who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, was speaking in Lilongwe as he led hundreds upon hundreds of MCP youth in Dr. Kamuzu Banda Day’s parade.

He hailed Bingu for renaming public institutions that the United Democratic Front (UDF) administration changed to rub off the name of Dr. Kamuzu Banda in history books of Malawi for political reasons.

Among others, UDF under Bakili Muluzi changed Kamuzu Stadium to Chichiri stadium and Kamuzu International Airport to Lilongwe International Airport.

In his speech, Chimwendo said that Bingu recognized the role late Kamuzu Banda played in shaping the socioeconomic transformation of this country hence he decided to erect the sculpture of him to honour his achievements.

The Minister then revealed that his ministry has written the Mutharika’s family to get a node so that government should “take full charge” of his graveyard located at Ndata Farm in Thyolo district.