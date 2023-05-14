DPP’s Chitsulo says football, culture unifying factors

Workaholic Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Mwanza West Constituency Joyce Chitsulo has outlined football and culture as key promoters of peace and unity in a democratic society such as Malawi.

Chitsulo, who is also Chairperson for Public Appointment Committee of Parliament, was speaking in her constituency on Sunday during Gule Wa Mkulu dancing competition and a football match which was organised as part of Kamuzu Day.

“Community cohesion and integration depend on ingredients such as football and culture for them to flourish, therefore it is important that everyone takes part in bringing unity in this country by contributing the little skills God blessed them with,” said Chitsulo

She added that: “You only need to look at the biggest football nations such as Brazil, Argentina, Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt, France squads to see how fundamental the communities are to developing elite talent. We can’t have the “

Taking to the podium, Senior Chief Nthache hailed Chitsulo for celebrating Kamuzu Day in style with the local masses and splashing some cash to the society as part of cherishing our cultural sacrament.

In football, Faiti Football Club emerged the winner after beating Sathamapira Football Club by 5 goals to 2; and carted home K200,000 (Two hundred Thousand Kwacha) while the runners up got K100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Kwacha).