Scrap Kamuzu Holiday Celebrations, diverts funds to priority sectors- Concerned Citizens of Malawi speak

Oliver Nakoma, the spokesperson for the Concerned Citizens of Malawi has urged government to cancel the Kamuzu Day Holiday celebration scheduled for Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe and direct the resources to very “critical sectors of the economy” that are suffering due to resources.

In his words, Nakoma says it does not make any economic sense or moral values to see Malawians still suffering in camps due to cyclone Freddy without food and have no ground to stand on financially while other people are “banqueting and wining” in the name of a Kamuzu holiday which is also money sinkhole on its own.

NAKONA:We cannot continue to be winning today when the economy is tanked and hopeless

“Kamuzu Day as holiday is good but to have celebrations is what makes the same holiday unholy in the eyes of poor Malawians who are failing to buy basic needs due to inflation which has been caused by lack of fiscal and monetary disciplines. We cannot continue to be winning today when the economy is tanked and hopeless. We have just passed the budget and first thing to celebrate as country is a holiday,” wondered Nakoma in a telephone interview.

He further said the resources being ‘wasted’ here can be used to rehabilitate roads that have been destroyed by floods, build dormitories for children, reconstruct prisons that are in bad state, help to build small houses for those are living in camps due to cyclone among others.

A press statement issues by Minister of Information and Digitization Moses Nkukuyu says President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera will grace the function as Guest of Honour

To spice up the occasion on this day government has organize prayers, choirs, traditional dancers across the country will participate and football match between Nyasa Bullets and Silver Strikers will take place.