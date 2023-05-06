Karonga Diocese Opens New Curia Offices

By Grace Kaonga & Tawonga Chisale

Karonga Diocese of the Catholic Church on Saturday opened and blessed the new curia offices at St Mary’s.

The ceremony was graced by Vice President Saulos Chilima and Madam Mary Chilima, Former Vice President, Khumbo Kachali and Paramount Chief Kyungu.

Speaking during the opening and blessing ceremony, Bishop Martin Anwell Mtumbuka of Karonga Diocese, appreciated the love and generosity of donors, well-wishers and the diocese towards construction of the curia offices.

Archbishop George Desmond Tambala of the Archdiocese of Lilongwe congratulated Bishop Mtumbuka for the development saying the office will be a place of hospitality to all people.

“We believe that having a chapel in every curial house will help to make the office a home of everybody whether rich or poor to listen and understand the word of God,” Tambala said.

Vice President Saulos Chilima commended Karonga diocese for the development saying it is the true sense of self-reliance which is in line with the Malawi 2063.

The Veep Dr. Chilima was impressed with the hard-working spirit that the diocese has shown.- MANA