Chakwera attends King Charles III coronation in London

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and other Commonwealth leaders on Saturday attended the coronation of King Charles, the Third and The Queen Consort, Camilla in United Kingdom.

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, were both formally crowned in a historic ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey before appearing on the balcony for a flyover.

The coronation ceremony, steeped in centuries of tradition but with a few small tweaks for the modern age, played out in front of about 2,000 invited guests and a global audience of millions watching on TV or livestream.

Though Charles officially became king following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8, 2022, today’s coronation ceremony consecrated and celebrated his ascent to the throne.

Earlier on, President Chakwera told the media that his attendance was a demonstration of the solidarity and commitment that Malawi has for the king and United Kingdom.