PRISAM to Launch Lilongwe Chapter on Friday

As one way of resolving challenges faced by private schools owners together, The Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) is on Friday expected to Launch Lilongwe Chapter.

The launch will involve private schools owners from Lilongwe urban and rural areas.

PRISAM President Amon Mtafya said the meeting is expected to tackle a number of challenges such as financial challenges facing private schools and revamping the PRISAM Lilongwe Chapter.

He added that the meeting will also come out with measures on how to prepare national examination candidates whose learning was affected by Cyclone Freddy and Cholera outbreak.

“We are expecting to enlighten them on the importance of belonging to an association like PRISAM.

“To add on that we are going to share our level of preparedness ahead of this years’ national examinations, in terms of acquisition of MANEB centers and registration of schools with ministry of education,” he said

Mtafya said they do not want their students to be involved in any malpractice, such as cheating during the forthcoming national examinations.

The launch will take place at Baptist Hall, which is situated in Falls Estate located where Polytechnic University is behind church of Christ.