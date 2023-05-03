Chakwera commits to defend media freedom

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday morning hosted journalists for breakfast at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe as Malawi joins other countries in commemorating World Press Freedom Day.

In his address, Chakwera committed to upholding the constitution which protects freedom of the press and providing a safe working environment for journalists in the country.

The president emphasized that freedom of the press is not just a right, but a sacred responsibility that we must take seriously because the promotion and protection of all other rights depend on it.

In his remarks, Minister of Information and Digitalization, Moses Kunkuyu said that his ministry will continue to support press freedom in the country.

He added that the event is a clear demonstration that President Chakwera upholds freedom of the press.

Outgoing MISA-Malawi Chairperson Tereza Ndanga applauded Chakwera’s administration for its openness with the media, citing State House press briefings, Government faces the press, and the assent of the Access to Information (ATI) law as indicators of press freedom.

Ndanga further urged journalists to practice responsible journalism.

World Press Freedom Day is observed on May 3 each year to emphasize the importance of a free press.